Tirupati: RC Road RuB opened for vehicular movement

Tirupati: The much-delayed road under bridge (RuB) at the busy level crossing gate that connects the Nethaji street and RC road in the vicinity of Railway station, has been finally completed and opened for vehicular movement. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali took part in the programme held on Thursday and inaugurated the RuB bringing a great respite to the citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the dreams of people on the southern side of the railway station have come true with this bridge. For several decades, the residents have been facing traffic problems due to this level crossing gate and the railways and municipal corporation have worked together to alleviate the problem permanently.

The MP said that the completion of RuB will reduce the traffic problems to a great extent and expressed hope that with the initiative of the MLA, the RuB works at Hero Honda showroom will also be taken up soon. Commissioner Anjali said all the constructions being undertaken in the city by the municipal corporation will be completed on time for the convenience of the people.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Superintending engineer of MCT T Mohan, municipal engineer Chandrasekhar, corporators Narasimhachari, Sulochana, Ratna Kumari and Mohan Yadav, Tirupati station director K Satyanarayana and other officials and leaders took part in the programme. It may be recalled that the RuB works were jointly taken up by the South Central Railway and MCT for which the foundation stone was laid on November 23, 2020. Had it not faced several hurdles even before the groundbreaking ceremony such as shifting of the water and drainage lines and other things, the works would have started much earlier. Still, at the time of laying of foundation stone, it was announced that the LC gate will be closed for four months and the RuB works will be completed in 4-5 months. However, citing various reasons like Covid and floods the works were delayed abnormally and finally they took 22 months for completion which caused severe hardship to the denizens and to the traders, in particular.

At last, the works were completed and brought smiles on the faces of people passing through the RuB as it will be more convenient and save their time significantly.