Tirupati: Renovate employees' quarters says TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy to staff

TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy along with other officials inspecting the staff quarters in Tirupati on Saturday 

TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Saturday inspected the employees’ quarters in Tirupati at Ramnagar, Vinayakanagar and KT Quarters along with JEO Veerabrahmam.

He instructed the concerned to renovate the quarters at a fast pace besides rectifying other issues and wanted to constitute a committee with Health, Forest, Garden and Engineering officials. The officials should meet once in every 15 days and review the status of works.

The EO instructed the concern to resolve the issues of drainage, overhead water tank, internal roads, electrical wiring etc.

He also directed to appoint security. The EO also directed to take up the construction of an Indoor Stadium for the sake of employees and their kin.

CE Nageswara Rao, SE Electrical Venkateswarlu, Estates OSD Mallikarjuna and others were present.

