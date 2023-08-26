Tirupati: Road widening works going on at brisk pace

Tirupati: The widening of two roads, Bhavani Nagar road adjacent to TTD Administrative building and Nawabpet road in the city, is going on brisk pace.

The widening of Bhavani Nagar road provides a shorter route to Leela Mahal road and also aims to ease congestion on Kapila Theertham (KT) road which has become one of the busiest roads due to fast development of NGOs Colony, Varadaraja Nagar, Shanti Nagar and other areas in the northern side of city.

The road which originates from KT road passes through Railway Colony before joining the Leela Mahal Road. It also provides an alternate road to reach Tilak Road, avoiding the busy VV Mahal road, a crowded commercial centre, to go to the main Indira Priyadarsini vegetable market, Railway station and Bus station etc.

Municipal Corporation as part of its massive exercise to ease traffic congestion in the city, took up 18 master plan roads, widening of three roads, which are key and also slip roads to provide a wider road facilities to the localities near main roads.

Another road taken up for widening was Nawabpet road which is though shorter as it is only for a 150 metre length it will be immensely beneficial to several localities including Krishnadevaraya Nagar, Nawabpet, Jabbar Layout and Gangamma temple area. The municipal authorities saw the electric transformer shifted for sidelining which is in full swing.

A local leader from the area Udayvamsi said “All these years, the residents pass through a narrow road to reach the main Tilak road. The widening of road provides them a better access to main road.”

The Corporation had already completed widening of court road from Prakasam road to Vesalammgudi Veddhi where the court complex is located, easing traffic congestion on the busy road.

It is needless to say the widening of busy roads taken up by the Corporation won appreciation of all including the opposition parties as it was long-pending and go a long way in easing traffic congestion in the fast growing pilgrim city.

A resident of Bhavani Nagar said due to laxity of previous civic officials, the streets were remaining narrow and widening of roads to some extent, ease traffic congestion.