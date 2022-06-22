Tirupati : 'Robotic arm-assisted tech revolutionising knee, hip replacement surgeries'

Tirupati : Senior consultant for orthopaedics, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, Dr Madan Mohan Reddy said that technological advancements such as robotic arm-assisted technology is revolutionising knee and hip replacement surgeries enabling higher accuracy and significantly improved patient outcome against the conventional technique.

Explaining about the advancements, he said that osteoarthritis is a growing global concern and knee arthritis contributes the most to the overall burden. India is estimated to emerge as the osteoarthritis capital of the world with 60 million patients by 2025.

While in the initial stage, the painful joint condition is managed with medication and lifestyle modifications, in severe stage a knee replacement may be the only viable treatment for the patient to lead an improved quality of life.

With the robotic arm, reproduction of precise bone cuts for patients can be done, every single time, first on a virtual 3D model and then in the operation theatre. Several studies prove that patients who underwent robotic arm-assisted surgery experienced improved early function, lower post-op pain, less need for analgesics, faster recovery and higher patient satisfaction compared to manual surgery.

"We are excited to bring this world-class technology and treatment for patients requiring knee and hip replacement. I am confident that a day will come when this technology will be a standard of care in every operating room," Dr Reddy opined.