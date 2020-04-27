Tirupati: SPDCL restarts underground electric cable works

Tirupati: After a gap of one-and-half month lockdown due to Covid-19, the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) has recommenced its underground electric cable laying works in Tirupati following the Government of India guidelines to curb Covid-19.



It may be noted that SPDCL had taken up the project in city with MCT smart funds. Tirupati Smart city Corporation Limited (TSCCL) has taken up the project with the aim of removing existing electric poles and external wires and TSCCL had allotted Rs 126 crore for the project.

The works were commenced about one year ago and were stopped about one-and-half month ago due to lockdown.

It is learn that Government of India issued new guide lines to carry the works CMD SPDCL H Harinath Rao held a review meeting and directed to continue the works. Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha has also given his concern.

So far SPDCL had completed laying of 22 km 11KV cable lines out of 80 km length. Similarly out of 146 ring main units (RMU) 119 works were completed. And also out of 65 km 33kv lines about 25km cable laying was completed.