Tirupati: Sri City-based IMOP donates ambulance to IALA
Tirupati: As a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Sri City-based India Metal One Steel Plate Processing (IMOP) Private Limited, a Japanese major in processing steel plates, donated an ambulance worth Rs 29 lakh to the Sri City Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) on Tuesday. Taizo Iwami, Managing Director of the company, handed over the key of the ambulance to Chandrasekhar, zonal manager, APIIC.
The zonal manager said that the ambulance which is furnished with latest facilities can be availed by the Sri City community for any emergency needs. IALA, which has the municipal-like powers to collect property taxes, develop facilities and extend services in Sri City, will be the custodian of the ambulance and operate it under the supervision of Sri City Security wing.
Ramesh Kumar, vice-president (Customer Relations), Y Ramesh, head, Security & Vigilance and Surendra Kumar, Manager, Sri City Foundation, were present on the occasion.