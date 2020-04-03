Tirupati: Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy donates 2 crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Tirupati: In response to the State Government's appeal, Sri City donated a sum of Rs.2 crore to AP Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight against the coronavirus in the state.



According to a press release issued by Sri City on Thursday, Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder MD, Sri City handed over the cheque to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at the latter's office in Amaravati on Thursday. YSRCP senior leader and MP Vijayasai Reddy was also present.

Presenting the cheque Ravindra Sannareddy lauded the exemplary efforts of the State Government in tackling the coronavirus and doing its best to contain it. `` As this crisis is

causing heavy financial burden, we whole heatedly support the government and strengthen its efforts," he said to Chief Minister.

Briefing the Chief Minister on the preventive and relief measures being taken during the past two weeks, the MD said that Sri City Foundation has been carrying out awareness campaigns on coronavirus in the neighbouring villages, and educating the villagers on the precautionary measures and the importance of individual hygiene. Masks & sanitisers are being distributed in the villages and two ambulances were provided one each to Satyavedu and Varadaiahpalem mandals.