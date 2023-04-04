Tirupati stands first in tax collection in State

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) stood at the first place in terms of tax collection in the State with 96 per cent tax being collected as on March 31 relating to the 2022-23 fiscal.

Against the total demand of Rs 65,92,73,936, the corporation was able to collect Rs 63,26,88,793 which was the highest in the State. On this occasion, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali appreciated deputy commissioner Chandramouleswara Reddy and the revenue team for the impressive tax collection which they said will help the corporation to take up more development works and also provide facilities to the residents in the pilgrim city.

They said the revenue team including revenue officer K L Varma, revenue inspectors Rajasekhar, Sankaraiah, Srinivasulu Reddy, Ram Mohan Reddy, Soori Babu, Madhusudan Reddy, Prakash, Naveen and Jyothiswar Reddy have put in tireless efforts which saw corporation achieve a record collection.

The deputy commissioner and revenue officer have said that along with the revenue inspectors and staff of 102 ward secretariats, they have spread awareness on the interest waiver on arrears to the assesses and tried to collect taxes.