Just In
Tirupati: Start preparatory works, JEO tells officials
Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam instructed the officials concerned to gear up for the annual Brahmotsavams in Vontimitta scheduled in April this year.
He held a review meeting with HoDs at his chambers at the TTD Administrative Building on Tuesday evening.
Veerabrahmam directed the Engineering officials to commence required preparatory works to erect barricades, queue lines, galleries, distribution of Annaprasadam, water and illumination etc. As more devotees are expected for Sitarama Kalyanam, he asked the officials to be prepared for the big event.
He also directed them to prepare an action plan for the maintenance of hygiene, preparation of Talambralu and coordinate security arrangements. The JEO also asked the officials to take the advice from the Agama advisors and religious staff of Sri Kodanda Ramalayam at Vontimitta and prepare the Brahmotsavam booklet with day-to-day details of festivities.