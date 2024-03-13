Tirupati: SVEEP activities to be intensified for voter awareness

Tirupati/Chittoor: District collector Dr G Lakshmisha told the election nodal officers to discharge their duties effectively by understanding their duties clearly. Speaking to the nodal officers ahead of the release of the election schedule which is expected in the next 3-4 days, the collector said that they should chalk out a comprehensive plan to discharge the duties. They have to make a powerpoint presentation on the subject allotted to them which includes the arrangements and their plan of action.

The officers should focus on SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities and motivate the voters to exercise their franchise. By actively setting up electoral literacy clubs, it should be ensured that eligible people have to enrol as voters and cast their votes. The SVEEP activities should be done on a daily basis.

The nodal officers appointed for manpower training, material transport, cyber security, SVEEP, law and order, EVMs, model code of conduct, expenditure, ballot papers, postal ballot, media communication among others should coordinate with each other and discharge their duties carefully. Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, DRO Penchala Kishore, election superintendent Chandrasekhar and other nodal officers attended the meeting. In Chittoor, collector S Shan Mohan directed the DRDA and MEPMA staff to take up SVEEP activities vigorously and see that youth who crossed the age of 18 years should enrol as voters and cast their votes in the ensuing elections.

Speaking at a programme organised by DRDA in Chittoor, he said that the staff should conduct special programmes in colleges including rallies, meetings etc., Awareness programmes should also be held daily at village and ward level.

He signed a board set up by DRDA as part of the awareness programme which states that those who want to enrol as voters should download voter helpline app from Google play store and by using Form-6 they can enrol. DRDA PD Tualasi and other officials were present.