Tirupati: SVVU 11th convocation tomorrow

Tirupati: The 11th convocation of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) will be held at University's auditorium on July 7 in Tirupati.

Addressing media persons at university on Tuesday, SVVU vice-chancellor Prof V Padmanabha Reddy said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will attend the convocation in virtual mode and Tamil Nadu Animal Science University vice-chancellor and notable scientist Dr K N Selvakumar will attend as the chief guest. The SVVU has three veterinary colleges, two dairy technology colleges and one fisheries college, under its jurisdiction.

In the convocation, 392 students of veterinary, dairy technology and fishery colleges will be awarded degrees, of which 281 are UG degrees, 96 PG degrees and 15 PhDs.

Apart from this, 37 gold medals, two bronze medals and a cash prize will be also awarded in the convocation to the meritorious students.

The V-C said the SVVU was established in 2005 and it has completed its 10 convocations so far.

Explaining the university's latest developments, Padmanabha Reddy said the university had signed an MoU with TTD on In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) technology for producing number of calves from single select animal's semen.

He informed that feed mixture plant will be installed and inaugurated by the end of December2022. The plant will help to produce high quality feed rich in nutrients. By giving this feed to the cattle, milk production will increase by 10 per cent, he added. The V-C said supplying of quality seed through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to the farmers is also one of the major goals of the varsity. "The goal of the SVVU is to produce and develop indigenous cows with high milk production," the V-C explained.

Registrar Dr Ravi, veterinary dean Dr K Sarjan Rao, dairy dean Dr J Suresh, director of extension Dr G Venkata Naidu, associate dean Dr K Adilakshmamma, HoD Dr B Ramababu Nayak, professor Dr Jagapathi Ramaiah and assistant director Srinivasa Ra were present.