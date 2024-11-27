Live
- Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates as AQI nears 'severe' levels
- Telangana Government Issues Clarity Over Zilla Parishads Confusion
- AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh
- In LS today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bills to amend banking laws
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 27 November, 2024
- First millet restaurant opened by women's self-help group in J&K's Kathua
- Rural students' options shrink as US colleges slash majors: Report
- Samsung announces new leadership to stay relevant in chip biz
- Telangana: 8 Bikes Destroyed in Massive Fire Accident in Hyderabad
- Death toll rises to 29 in Tanzania's building collapse
Just In
Tirupati: Take up repairs of damaged roads, officials told
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to take up repairs of the damaged roads and see that there are...
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to take up repairs of the damaged roads and see that there are no potholes on main roads and other connecting roads in the city.
She along with engineering and health officials inspected the sanitary works and potholes on roads at Annamayya Circle, Rythu Bazaar, M R Palli police station area and R C road on Tuesday. She pointed out that the long pending works of drains has been obstructing the smooth movement of people and vehicles in the busy areas. It is also causing much inconvenience to the people particularly during the rains.
The Commissioner also inspected the Anna Canteen near ESI Hospital and also Rythu Bazaar and directed the officials and traffic police to take steps to ensure smooth flow of vehicles near Rythu Bazaar area.
SE Syam Sundar, Smart City EE Chandrasekhar, ME Thulasi Kumar, DEs Raju, Ramana, Lalitha, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy and ACP Balaji were present.