Tirupati: Take up repairs of damaged roads, officials told

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to take up repairs of the damaged roads and see that there are no potholes on main roads and other connecting roads in the city.

She along with engineering and health officials inspected the sanitary works and potholes on roads at Annamayya Circle, Rythu Bazaar, M R Palli police station area and R C road on Tuesday. She pointed out that the long pending works of drains has been obstructing the smooth movement of people and vehicles in the busy areas. It is also causing much inconvenience to the people particularly during the rains.

The Commissioner also inspected the Anna Canteen near ESI Hospital and also Rythu Bazaar and directed the officials and traffic police to take steps to ensure smooth flow of vehicles near Rythu Bazaar area.

SE Syam Sundar, Smart City EE Chandrasekhar, ME Thulasi Kumar, DEs Raju, Ramana, Lalitha, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy and ACP Balaji were present.