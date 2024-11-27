  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Take up repairs of damaged roads, officials told

Tirupati: Take up repairs of damaged roads, officials told
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to take up repairs of the damaged roads and see that there are...

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to take up repairs of the damaged roads and see that there are no potholes on main roads and other connecting roads in the city.

She along with engineering and health officials inspected the sanitary works and potholes on roads at Annamayya Circle, Rythu Bazaar, M R Palli police station area and R C road on Tuesday. She pointed out that the long pending works of drains has been obstructing the smooth movement of people and vehicles in the busy areas. It is also causing much inconvenience to the people particularly during the rains.

The Commissioner also inspected the Anna Canteen near ESI Hospital and also Rythu Bazaar and directed the officials and traffic police to take steps to ensure smooth flow of vehicles near Rythu Bazaar area.

SE Syam Sundar, Smart City EE Chandrasekhar, ME Thulasi Kumar, DEs Raju, Ramana, Lalitha, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy and ACP Balaji were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick