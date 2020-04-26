Tirupati: Tamil Nadu police build wall at AP border
Highlights
Tirupati: To prevent Andhra people from entering into their state, Tamil Nadu police have built a wall at the borders. Amidst the spread of deadly coronavirus and the resultant lockdown, they wanted to seal the borders to prevent people's movement between the two states.
Accordingly, the police have constructed a wall at Gudipala mandal of Chittoor district on Sunday where the two borders meet.
