Tirupati: TDP activists celebrate N Chandrababu Naidu's birthday

Tirupati : TDP activists celebrated party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's 74th birthday here on Thursday.

Party's state media coordinator Sridhar Varma along with TDP activists broke 774 coconuts and offered Harathi using 7.74 kg camphor at Akilandam near Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Thursday seeking the blessings of the Lord for the long and health life of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, Varma said that he prayed for Chandrababu Naidu to come back to power in the 2024 elections to extend his services to the people of the state and country. The state was in dire need of an able administrator like Chandrababu to bail out the state from the present chaotic conditions and economic crisis, he said.

Exuding confidence that the TDP will bounce back to power in 2024, he said that people also realised that the state development was possible only with Chandrababu Naidu.

In SV University, TDP activists celebrated Naidu's birthday by cutting the cake in the classroom of the Economics department in Prakasam Bhavan where Chandrababu did his MA in economics. TNSF leader Kotte Hemanth Royal, Telugu Yuvatha state secretary Seelam Bhanu Rayal and other activists said that they were happy to celebrate their party supremo birthday in the same classroom where he studied and added that they were confident that Chandrababu will come to power again.