Tirupati: Telugu Nadu Students Federation conducts online model EAMCET

Tirupati: Telugu Nadu Students Federation conducts online model EAMCET
Students taking online model EAMCET being held by TNSF in Tirupati on Friday

Highlights

Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) and Telugu Yuvatha conducted an online model EAMCET for aspiring candidates at Annamacharya Engineering College on Friday.

Tirupati : Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) and Telugu Yuvatha conducted an online model EAMCET for aspiring candidates at Annamacharya Engineering College on Friday. TNSF Tirupati parliamentary president K Hemanth Royal and city president Venkatesh Yadav said that they got good response for the online test which is useful for those appearing for the main EAMCET later this month. About 400 students attended the test on Friday which will be held on May 6, 8, 9 and 10. They said that students and parents have appreciated the effort saying that it will help boost their confidence. TNSF leaders Jayaprakash, Govardhan, Sreenu, Teju, Vishnu and others took part.

