Tirupati: Three-day conference of neuroscientists kicks off

Tirupati: The 29th conference of AP Neuroscientists Association, 'AP Neurocon 2022', commenced in Tirupati on Friday.

As part of the three-day conference, a pre-conference workshop was held at Padmavathi auditorium of SVIMS in which the main focus was laid on 'Minimally invasive spine surgery.' Live demos of modern surgeries were provided which helped the PG students in neurosurgery and neurology departments immensely.

Speaking on the occasion, expert doctors from across the country in neurosurgery and neurology have said that with the advancement in surgery techniques and processes, now spine surgeries could be done in quick time which will help the patient to recover quickly.

Along with SVIMS Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma and Head of Neurosurgery department Dr VV Ramesh Chandra, Dr BCM Prasad, Dr Sudheer Dubey from Delhi, Dr Umesh Srikantha from Bengaluru, Dr Sukumar Sura (Hyderabad), Dr Manas Kumar Panigrahi, Dr Sudheer Suggala, Dr Devi Mohan Sashank and others took part in the workshop and discussed the latest trends in the field. A parallel session was held at Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women auditorium on 'Neurological involvement in systemic disorders' in which Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, cardiology Professor Dr Vanajakshamma, Principal Dr Sharan B Singh and others participated.

Addressing both the workshops, Director Dr B Vengamma said that though the seats in Neurology and Neurosurgery departments have been increased in recent times across the country, the advanced procedures and state-of-the-art facilities are not there at many places. For them, these types of hands-on or live workshops will be extremely useful.

Speaking to The Hans India on the sidelines of the conference, Head of Neurosurgery department Dr VV Ramesh Chandra said that to get better outcomes in neurosurgeries, evolving new technology and techniques are crucial. As part of this, navigation techniques, minimally invasive surgeries and robotic surgeries will be performed live. PG students will be imparted training on how drilling has to be done during surgeries. They will be initially trained on performing surgery on sheep head. The main conference of AP Neurocon 2022 will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Hotel Taj. Orations, guest lectures, symposiums, quiz programmes among other programmes will be held during the two days.

Around 200 delegates will take part in the conference, he said.