Tirupati: Trains to run at 130 kmph in Renigunta-Gooty-Wadi section

Tirupati: Following the decision to increase the speed along the Golden Quadrilateral route, South Central Railway, Guntakal Division has already conducted speed trial between Renigunta-Gooty section successfully and looking forward for similar exercise between Guntakal-Wadi section. This golden quadrilateral route connects Chennai-Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata-Chennai in which the speed will be enhanced to 130 kmph.



Guntakal Division DRM Alok Tiwari has said that they were committed to increase speed in Renigunta-Gooty-Wadi section to 130 kmph during current financial year itself. In a web interaction with media on Monday, the DRM said electrification work has been commenced in 227 km Dharmavaram-Pakala section and 123 km Yarraguntla–Nandyal section with which the division will achieve 100 per cent electrification by the end of 2021.

Land survey was completed and identified suitable vacant land for establishing 20 MW power solar generation plants in vacant railway land along the tracks. Works are also in progress to make Tiruchanur, Bommasamudram as new crossing stations and new passenger platforms at Tirupati and Chandragiri stations.

The DRM further said doubling work of 30 kms was in progress in Dharmavaram–Gooty section which may complete by March 2021. Construction of sewage treatment plants were under progress at Renigunta, Gooty, Guntakal North and South and once these are completed railways can save equivalent fresh water.

"We are strictly going to follow the R's – Reduce, Reuse and Refuse when it comes to plastic products and also to use more economic environment friendly reusable bags instead of one-time use plastic bags. To make loco pilots and assistant loco pilots healthier which will ensure better operations, about 200 staff were given online classes on yoga as part of stress management and improving health conditions," he maintained. Senior Divisional Manager B Prasanth Kumar and Tirupati Station Director S Naga Ramana Sarma were also present during the interaction.