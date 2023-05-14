Tirupati: TTD presents Sare to Gangamma

Tirupati : TTD has presented Sare to Goddess Gangamma on the occasion of the ongoing Jatara on Saturday evening. The Goddess is considered to be the sister of Lord Venkateswara and Lord Govindaraja Swamy. Accordingly, the TTD officials brought Sare from the birthplace of the Goddess. JEO V Veerabrahmam, MLA Bhumana Karunkar Reddy and others accompanied the Sare from Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati to Gangamma Devasthanam in a procession.

While the procession was proceeding before their houses, the denizens poured turmeric water and offered Harathi and coconuts to the Sare. Earlier special puja rituals were also performed to the Sare at Govindaraja Swamy temple.

At Gangamma temple, chairman K Gopi Yadav, EO Munikrishnaiah received the TTD team and made darshan arrangements. Mayor Sirisha, Deputy Mayor B Abhinay Reddy and others were present.