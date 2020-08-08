Tirupati: Two more persons died by consuming sanitiser instead of liquor in Tirupati city on Saturday. According to Police information, a municipal worker Veeraiah and another one B Kumar Swamy have lost their lives by consuming sanitiser. It may be noted that one day ago four persons lost their lives in the same way. Above the two deceased are residents of municipal scavengers colony Tirupati. They purchased sanitisers and drank it instead of liquor, they were not in a position to purchase liquor at a higher price.

Known the information, Urban Police SP A Ramesh Reddy has visited the spot and enquired about the details of the incident. In this connection, SP said that to avoid such types of incidents urban police set up a toll-free number to give counselling for victims. He advised that not to drink sanitisers in view of their safety, it is a health hazard. " We are trying our level best to conduct awareness among youth over the health hazards of drinking sanitisers as fashion with low cost instead of liquor", the SP added.

As well as Tirupati city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy consoled the deceased families and gave assurance to arrange financial aid from the government.