Tirupati: Upcoming Parakamani Building works reviewed

Tirupati: The entire building as well the machinery should be designed using state-of-art technology for the upcoming Parakamani Building at Tirumala, said TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

A review meeting was held in the chambers' of TTD Executive Officer in the Administrative Building in Tirupati on Monday along with Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy on the new Parakamani Building which is in offing at Tirumala.



Chief Engineer M Ramesh Reddy presented the layout design of the Parakamani Building through Power Point Presentation which will be coming up in front of the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex (MTVAC) at Tirumala in an area of 22,622sfton a donation basis at a cost of Rs 9 crore. He said the cellar has strongrooms meant for banks while the Ground floor has Coins Parakamani Hall and strongrooms for keeping Hundis and the First Floor houses a Hall for Currency Parakamani, gold and other offerings.

EO directed the officials concerned to present a perfect plan overcoming the existing glitches of sorting, segregation, counting and security friskin. "The new building should be constructed with state of art technology and machinery and the process of Parakamani should be carried with less manpower involvement to have a more transparent and speedy counting mechanism.

He also discussed the electrical wiring, firefighting measure setup, installation of surveillance CCTVs, soundproof glass for coin counting machinery, compound wall with protective spikes, donor hall, security room and instructed to take up the works at a faster pace. CVSO Gopinath Jatti, FACAO O Balaji, EE Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present.