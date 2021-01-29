Tirupati Urban New SP Ch Venkatappala Naidu 

Tirupati: Ch Venkatappla Naidu (RR2011 batch IPS) was appointed as the new Tirupati Urban Police District SP, on Friday.

In this regard AP Chief Secretary Adhithya Nath Das issued proceedings on his transfer. It may be noted that on the recommendation of AP SEC, the state government has transferred him. In his place, Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar temporarily took charge as urban SP.

Now the state government appointed a new SP to the urban district in view of local body polls. According to information, Ch V Naidu will take charge on Saturday as new SP in Tirupati.