Tirupati: Vemana Vignana Kendram inaugurated

Tirupati: Speakers at the inauguration of `Vemana Vignana Kendram’ (VVK) at Sundaraiah Nagar in the city on Sunday stressed on promoting rational thinking and scientific temper for the progress of the society. ‘There are so many pravachana karthas (those engaged in religious discourses) amidst us but what the society needs is persons, who speak about people,’ they said while eulogising Vemana, the revolutionary Telugu poet and social reformer for his genuine love for people and stoutly opposing through his poem the atrocities, superstitions in the society.

The speakers wanted the VVK to play a proactive role in creating awareness among the people, spreading progressive thinking and instil confidence to question anything that is wrong.

Earlier, a procession from TTD Administrative Building in KT Road to VVK building was taken out. Students, writers, poets and others, who participated in the rally, rendered the select inspiring poems of Vemana stressing equality of all against the disparity between the poor and rich.

Marking the occasion, a Telugu book ‘Samatha Swapnikudu Vemana’ and an art exhibition in which the drawing of the school children on various themes of Vemana poems were displayed.

Later addressing the gathering, noted journalist and political analyst Telakapalli Rai said Vemana is an enteron source of inspiration for all those fighting against caste, superstitions, disparities and discriminations in the society. His poems, which revolved around individual and society, exposing the atrocities in the name of caste and also amorality in the society and emphasized on humane approach, he said and termed Vemana as a people’s poet remembered forever.

Former Vice-Chancellor and daughter of prominent communist leader late Palavali Ramakrishna Reddy, Kusuma Kumari declared open the meeting hall in the VVK complex. Kusuma Kumari also announced a donation of Rs 50,000 to the Library coming up in the VVK complex.

Former MLC V Balasubramanaym, Rayalaseema protagonist and noted writer Bhuman, Sahitya Akademi awardee Pallepattu Nagaraju, Reach Global foundation chairman Dr L Ramesh Nath, VVK coordinator Pinnamaneni Murlikirshna, secretary V Nagarjuna and others were present.