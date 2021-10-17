Tirupati: Waterfalls turn death-traps

Tirupati: Most of the waterfalls in the district are turning into death traps with no proper safety and supportive railing, barricades and sign boards indicating risk zones leading to loss of lives every year, especially during the rainy season. Public are attributing this situation to the apathy of district officials.

Chittoor district is the border district for both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and has several picturesque waterfalls and tourist spots attracting tourists particularly youth.

The district has a dozen waterfalls like Kailasa Kona, Sadasiva Kona, Dumukurallu (Kaigal), UbbalaMadugu, Saddikooti Madugu, Talakona, Kapilatheertham and Moola Kona among which some are perennial while some are seasonal waterfalls.

Thanks to the bountiful rains, this year all the waterfalls are flowing with gusto, attracting visitors.

Young and adventurous are flocking to these waterfalls. Most of the waterfalls are in deep forest areas which require trekking through treacherous hilly paths to reach them. The visitors who love adventure, unmindful of the lurking danger venture into the deep forest areas for a pleasure trip to the waterfalls.

With no safety measures, no security, no proper arrangements, these waterfalls have turned into dangerous spots.On October 2, a 26-year-old man Manohar from Bengaluru died at Kaigal waterfalls. Similarly on October 13, two youths from Tamil Nadu, Deva and Sanjay died at Saddikooti Madugu in Nagalapuram Mandal.

Baireddypalli SI Muni Swamy (Kaigal) said in spite of setting up a police picket at the entrance to the falls on the main road, the youth are reaching waterfalls through nearby fields.

A farmer, Venkatesh from Nagalapuram area said the officials either police or revenue should set up railings at the waterfalls and till such arrangements are made, they should stop the visitors at some distance by setting up barricades as the Kapilatheertham officials are doing during heavy waterfalls in Tirupati.

He said though people losing life at the waterfalls has become common during every rainy season, the officials were not focusing attention in taking preventive measures.