Tirupati witnesses surge in white collar offences: Urban SP Dr GajaRao Bhupal

Tirupati: Urban SP Dr GajaRao Bhupal stated that white collar offences have been increased in 2019 when compared to previous 2018. This year 66 white collar crimes like ATM frauds, online transactions and fake face book accounts were registered as against 24 last year, he said.



Addressing media here on Monday, he said that on the whole, the number of crimes have been increased slightly when compared to previous years.

" In total, 4,424 crimes were registered in 2017 year and 3,250 crimes in 2018 year, while in the year 2019, total crime cases were increased to 3,325," the SP said.

Totally, 26 murder cases and 717 property-related offences were registered in urban police limits.

Police are registering FIR in every each case and also introduced the "0" FIR system to register the case immediately irrespective of police station limits. In addition to that total 95 FIRs were registered through Spandana programme.

Further, the SP stated that wearing of helmet will be made compulsory from January 2, 2020 for scooters and motorcycles.

And also police will give permission for new year celebrations till 1 am in the night

In view of Vaikunta Yekadasi festival celebrations in Tirumala temple on January 6,7 , 2020 urban police would deploy above 3,000 police personnel for bandobust, said SP Urban.