Tirupati: Workshop on Adverse Drug Reaction held in SPMVV
Highlights
Tirupati: Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam conducted a national workshop on ‘Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Management – Case Studies’ on Tuesday. Associate Professor Lakshmi Puligundla of Sri Padmavati School of Pharmacy delivered a talk on the importance of ADR-detecting, reporting, monitoring and prevention with suitable case studies.
Convenor and co-ordinator Prof B Ramya Kuber delivered explained the objectives of the workshop. Co-ordinator and Head Prof B Sailaja and State coordinator of AP National Green Corps P Neelakantaiah also spoke on the occasion. It was conducted in hybrid mode in which 180 members took part from across the country.
