TN Deepika distributes CMRF cheques to eligible in Hindupur

YSRCP leaders, and activists from the Hindupuram Constituency gathered to witness MLA candidate Ms. TN Deepika present several CMRF cheques to individuals in need of medical assistance.
Masihabanu, a resident of Ward 7 in Hindupuram town, received a generous Rs 3 lakh check under CMRF for her recent hand operation. Arumani from Indiranagar in Ward 18 also received financial support of Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand for a similar procedure.
Another beneficiary, Satyanarayana Shetty from Ward 4, was granted a Rs 60 thousand check for his recent leg operation. Salma from Ward 30 was provided with Rs 1 lakh for a lung infection operation.
Additionally, Manjula from Money Samudram Gram Panchayat in Hindupuram Rural Mandal received a Rs 10,000 check under Jagananna CMRF for her hysterectomy.
The event was attended by a host of public representatives, YSRCP leaders, and activists who showed their support for those in need within the constituency.