Today’s Alankaram: Sri Gayatri Devi Avataram

Vijayawada: On the second day of the Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, atop Indrakeeladri here, the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Gayatri Devi on Asvayuja Shuddha Vidiya, September 23 (Tuesday).

Goddess Gayatri Devi is revered as the Mother of the Vedas and the source of all mantras. She is also worshipped as the goddess of twilight, radiating brilliance in the five sacred hues of Mukta (pearl white), Vidruma (coral red), Hema (golden yellow), Nila (blue), and Dhavala (pure white). In this divine form, she appears with five faces, symbolising wisdom, strength, and divine energy.

According to the Agama Shastras, Gayatri Devi embodies the trinity of deities—with Brahma in her head, Vishnu in her heart, and Rudra in her Shikhha (tuft). She is thus worshipped as the supreme power sustaining the entire universe. All sacred mantras of the gods are linked to the Gayatri Mantra, and only after its chanting are offerings to deities considered complete.

Devotees believe that darshan of Sri Gayatri Devi bestows good health, spiritual strength, and inner brilliance. Worshipping her as the Vedamata (Mother of the Vedas) is said to grant mastery over mantras, divine radiance, and higherknowledge.