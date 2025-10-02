Today’s Alankaram: Sri Rajarajeswari Devi Avataram

Vijayawada: On Thursday, October 2, marking Ashvayuja Shuddha Dashami and the grand occasion of Vijaya Dashami, Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga Devi at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, atop the sacred Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, will appear in her resplendent form as Sri Rajarajeswari Devi Avataram.

This marks the final day of the 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations. On this auspicious day, Sri Kanaka Durga Devi, radiating a divine smile, blesses devotees in the graceful form of Sri Rajarajeswari Devi—the supreme embodiment of benevolence and power.

Holding sugarcane in her left hand and bestowing protection with her right, she manifests as the presiding deity of Sri Chakraraja, representing the sacred Sri Shodashi Mahamantra.

Devotees believe that by beholding and worshipping this form, all auspiciousness and spiritual fulfilment are attained. As Aparajita, the invincible one, she bestows upon all devotees the complete merit of the Dussehra festivities.

Appearing as the compassionate mother, Sri Rajarajeswari Devi blesses her children with prosperity, harmony, and victory in all endeavours.