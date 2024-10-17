Together, quad nations aim more stable Indo-Pacific region

Visakhapatnam: As ‘Malabar-2024’ sets the right tone to reflect long-lasting partnerships to deter conflict and reinforce shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the forces of India, US, Australia and Japan stand together to show their might and strengthen combat readiness.

Hosted under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam, the multilateral exercise has evolved into a significant event to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding and address shared maritime challenges in the Indo-Pacific Region and beyond. As Indo-Pacific is considered the most vital region not just for the countries in the stretch but also for the entire global community at large, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar laid emphasis on strengthening stability on the sidelines of a recent media interaction. Stability in the region holds vital importance and so is the collective responsibility to stand together, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar mentioned, adding that the multilateral exercise aims to get like-minded navies to work towards putting combined strengths and resources together to have a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. “Also, we need a stable environment to make sure that the countries of the region are able to prosper,” Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar conveyed.

Launched in 1992, the Malabar Exercise has been progressively evolved over the editions both in terms of the participation and scope of complexity of the exercise. Apparently, there are key takeaways the participating navies look forward to even as the larger aim is to develop enhanced interoperability. “So that, we get to know each other better, understand even better to work together, focus on our collective aim and take the exercise way forward to have a more stable environment in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar explained during the media interaction.

Although enhancing regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific is one of the major gains that the participating navies consider, technology transfer between the navies is another key takeaway the quad navies look forward to through the exercise. Even as each Malabar event differs from the previous edition in terms of its complexity, officials from the quad navies shared that the exercise does generate an enormous amount of interoperability, enhanced combat power and capabilities. As part of the ongoing sea phase of the ‘Malabar-2024’, naval warships, integral helicopters and long-range maritime patrol aircraft from Australia, India, Japan and USA are exercising in unison along the Bay of Bengal, demonstrating a high level of collaboration and operational synergy. The participating navies aim at engaging in a wide range of maritime warfare operations, covering the surface, sub-surface and air warfare domains.

These advanced and complex exercises are designed to enhance mutual understanding and coordination, operating seamlessly as a combined task force at sea. In sub-surface warfare exercises, Indian Naval submarines would be participating and combined drills of Special Forces from participating nations will also be featured in the sea phase which is scheduled to conclude on Oct 18.

As part of the sea phase of Malabar 2024, participating navies take part in the exercise hosted by the ENC in Visakhapatnam