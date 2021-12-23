Tollywood actor responds to reduction of movie ticket prices in AP, says public can afford high rates

Natural star Nani made sensational comments on reduction of movie ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh stating that the government has insulted the people. It is known that in the last few days there has been a controversy in the Telugu industry over the GO issued by the government regarding ticket prices. Due to this, there is hustle and bustle between Tollywood and Andhra Pradesh government.



Already on several occasions Tollywood elders, some producers and distributors have jointly demanded the cancellation of the GO brought by the AP government on ticket prices. Some went to the high court and got a relief. The government, however, went on appeal in the division bench challenging the judgment given by the single bench.

Many Tollywood celebrities have so far reacted to the controversy over these movie tickets. Natural star Nani also responded on the same topic. Nani made interesting comments that the AP government had reduced ticket prices and insulted the audience.

The Tuck Jagdish actor said that the audience has the ability to buy and watch movies despite the increase in ticket prices. The AP government is deliberately insulting them.