Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. The number of devotees in Tirumala has increased with all the Vaikuntham queue complexes filled with devotees. The officials said that it would take 30 hours for the completion of Sarvadarshans.

2. All the regions of the State are being considered equal by the YSRCP govt, says Gudivada Amarnath

3. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday honored District Collector Krithika Shukla with a Gold medal for enrolment of highest membership in the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

4. The NTR district police have arrested five directors in connection with the case of the Sankalp Siddhi scam and recovered Rs 51.60 lakh in cash, 9.5 kg silver ornaments, 728 grams of gold jewelry, 10 mobile phones, and two cars from their possession.

5. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha says Phule strived hard to uplift the downtrodden communities by eradicating the caste system and untouchability












