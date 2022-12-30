Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Friday and unveil the plaque for the foundation stone of Government Medical College.





2. APPSC Secretary H. Arun Kumar said in a statement on Thursday that the screening test for the appointment of Group-1 posts in the state will be conducted on January 8.





3. The Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice DY Chandrachud.





4. Visakhapatnam city police have succeeded in bringing atrocities against women and providing a safe place for them by minimising the overall crime rate. The reason for this includes launching various campaigns and initiatives apart from increasing the surveillance across the city.





5. Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner (GMC) Kirthi Chekuri informed that December 31 is the last date for paying property tax for the second half of 2022-23 without penalty.































