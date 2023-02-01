Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. The Andhra Pradesh state government has given a new job chart to VROs and village surveyors. The Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department G. Saiprasad has issued two separate orders on the combined job chart for VROs working in village secretariats and ward revenue secretaries working in ward secretariats and for grade-1, 2 and 3 village surveyors.





2. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is one of the major tourist attractions of Visakhapatnam.





3. Mere proclamation of 'International Year of Millets' won't suffice, feel experts





4. Several industrialists are all praise for the 'industry-friendly' atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh while expressing their views during Global Investors Summit preparatory meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday.





5. Residents of the adjacent Babu Jagjivan Ram Colony complain of foul smell emanating from the stream round-the-clock

































