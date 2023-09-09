Top priority for Medical & Health: Ambati

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to medical and health sector and developing infrastructure and rendering medical services in government hospitals on the lines of corporate hospitals.

Addressing Guntur Zilla Parishad general body meeting held here on Friday, he said the government has taken steps to purchase necessary equipment for government hospitals. He directed the district administration to take steps to render better medical services in primary health centres in villages and perform deliveries and send high risk deliveries to the nearest area hospitals. The officials were instructed to take action against those officials, who do not follow protocols. He informed that he requested the CM to release funds to start Guntur channel extension works. He recalled that the Centre has given all the necessary permissions for Varikepudisela Lift Irrigation Project works.

Government Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarulu directed the officials to take stern action against the traders selling the spurious seeds.

ZP chairperson Heny Christina, Bapatla district Collector Ranjit Basha, Guntur district Joint Collector G Rajakumari, Palnadu district Joint Collector Syam Prasad, MLCs KS Lakshmana Rao and Chandragiri Yesuratnam, MLA Kilari Rosaiah, ZP CEO Mohana Rao were present.