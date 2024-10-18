Top priority to uplift of rural areas: MLA Vemireddy

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy said that top priority should be given for the development rural areas in the district as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on developing rural areas.

As part of the government programme ‘Palleku Panduga’, the MLA laid foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 1.18 crore in Kovur mandal on Thursday. She said that despite facing serious financial crisis, the Chief Minister is sanctioning funds to develop villages. She recalled that during the last four months, foundations stones were laid for the construction of CC roads with Rs 55 lakh in Kovur, with Rs 8.5 lakh in Pothireddy Palem and with Rs 22 lakh in Padugupadu villages.

The MLA said with the initiation of Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 49 crore to widen the stretch of 29 km road to 33 feet between Butchireddy Palem and Vutukuru, which provides road connectivity 14 villages in Kovur constituency.

DWMA project director Ganga Bhavani, Kovur MRO Nirmalananda Baba, MPDO Srihari Reddy and others were present.