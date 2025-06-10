Top students honoured with ‘Shining Stars’ awards

Kothacheruvu: Under the leadership of District Collector TS Chetan, top-performing students from the 2024–25 academic year were felicitated with “Shining Stars - 2025” awards at a grand function held at Sri Venkateswara Kalyana Mandapam, Kothacheruvu.

The event, organised by the District Education Department and Samagra Shiksha, recognised students who secured top marks in the Class 10 public exams. As part of the award, each student received 20,000 in cash, a medal, and a memento. A total of 187 Class 10 students and 38 Intermediate students were honored at the event.

Local MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, DEO Kishtappa, Intermediate Officer Devaraju, and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged students not to fall prey to the distractions of social media or the growing menace of drug abuse. He stressed that education should be complemented with physical and mental well-being to succeed in today’s competitive world.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy emphasized the importance of Class 10 and Intermediate education as the foundation for pursuing professional careers like medicine and engineering.