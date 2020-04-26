Total corona positive cases count rises to 275 in Kurnool district

Kurnool: The number of positive cases has come down on Saturday when compared to earlier days as only 14 positive cases were reported. The total number of positive cases till date has reached to 275 which includes 259 active, 7 discharges and 9 deaths.



At the time when the increase in the number of positive cases has been creating panic among the residents of Kurnool district, 24 persons who were treated at Viswabharati Covid hospital and were tested negative. All 24 people were discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening and sent to their respective places. So far 31 persons have been discharged after testing negative results.

District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan expressed happiness to note that all the persons treated for the suspected symptoms have recovered fully and all are in healthy condition. Of the 24 persons discharged on Saturday, 7 are from Kurnool, 7 from Nandyal, 2 from Panyam, 2 from Sirivella, 2 from Nandikotkur and one each from Gadivemula, Rudravaram, Atmakur and Dhone. The discharged people were Delhi Markez returnees, said the Collector.

Principal Secretary and Covid-19 state level nodal officer Ajay Jain, Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan and others met the patients while they were being discharged from Covid Viswabharathi Hospital and inquired about their health conditions.