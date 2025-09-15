Tourism attracts Rs 10,644 cr investments, says Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced that tourism development is accelerating in the state with the support of both the central and state governments. During a press conference at his Rajamahendravaram camp office, he detailed the coalition government’s actions over the past 15 months and the progress of various projects.

He reported that the government has secured MoUs for tourism investments totalling Rs 10,644 crore. He also noted that investor summits in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati highlighted the state’s tourism potential. So far, 88 projects worth Rs 698 crore have been launched, expected to create 3,554 jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors. The government aims to attract Rs 25,000 crore in tourism investments and increase the number of hotel rooms to 50,000 within five years, he added. The tourism department is focused on raising the Gross Value Added (GVA) from 4.6% to 8% and increasing tourism employment from 12% to 15%. The minister said the goal is to develop Andhra Pradesh into a top global and domestic tourist destination by 2047 by focusing on various tourism types, including temple, eco, wellness, adventure, cruise, river, heritage, and religious tourism.

The minister credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with boosting the sector by granting it industrial status. He stated that the government is committed to sustainable, responsible, and eco-friendly tourism policies while prioritising tourist safety.

Tent cities are planned for 25 famous locations, including Lambasingi, Srisailam, and Vontimitta, to provide better accommodation. The new tourism policy also includes ‘Caravan Tourism.’ He mentioned the recent launch of double-decker buses in Visakhapatnam for sightseeing.

Addressing political rivals, the minister advised YSRCP leaders to understand the meaning of ‘Public-Private Partnership’ before commenting on it. He challenged them to account for the number of medical colleges built during their tenure. He criticised the previous government for demolishing the profitable Haritha Resorts, which had an annual income of Rs 7 crore. He also dismissed criticism from RK Roja, questioning her performance as tourism minister and her role as a TV show judge.

He praised Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for his rapid implementation of ‘Grama Sabhas’ and for securing MGNREGA funds, stating that the Deputy CM uses only his free time for movies. He also lauded the tourism department for its efforts in getting Erramatti Dibbalu and Tirumala hills included in the UNESCO list and announced plans to get Ahobilam recognised as a natural heritage site.