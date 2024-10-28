Tourism Minister inaugurates floating restaurant at Bridge Lanka

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh launched a floating restaurant at Bridge Lanka of Godavari River in Rajamahendravaram and emphasised the state’s commitment to the integral development of tourism, culture, and cinema.

Speaking at the event, minister has announced plans to elevate Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination in the tourism sector.

He explained government’s vision for comprehensive development in these areas, particularly in Rajamahendravaram, the state’s cultural capital. He stated that the government would provide essential infrastructure to enhance tourism experiences, especially along the Godavari River near the Havelock Bridge.

He expressed optimism and noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s declaration of the tourism sector as an industry would attract significant investments. The government plans to adopt a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to promote extensive growth in tourism.

He called for the film industry to establish studios in the state, declaring Visakhapatnam an ideal location for filmmaking. He encouraged filmmakers to take advantage of the opportunities available, assuring them of full governmental support.

Additionally, Durgesh emphasised that a tourism circuit started with an investment of Rs one lakh could create job opportunities for 8 to 10 people. He stressed the need for officials to ensure that the floating restaurant operates in compliance with regulations and to prevent any antisocial activities in the area.

MLAs Adireddy Srinivas, B Balarama Krishna, state tourism board members, and representatives from the ‘Aahwanam Kitchen’ franchise participated in the launch event.