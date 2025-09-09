Tourism Minister receives PGRS petitions

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that resolving public issues is the government’s top priority. On Monday, Minister Durgesh participated in a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme at the Peravali Mandal Tahsildar’s office in the Nidadavole constituency and received petitions from the public.

Minister Durgesh listened to the public’s concerns directly and spoke with the concerned officials over the phone to address them. He instructed officials to resolve all PGRS petitions within a specified timeframe and provide quality solutions. He added that the state government is giving high priority to the PGRS and urged the public to make use of this prestigious initiative.

AP State Housing Corporation Director Priya Soujanya, Peravali Tahsildar K Niranjan, MPDO KUR Padmaja, and AO Ganta Srinivas participated in the programme.

Earlier, at the Deepika Function Hall in Peravali, Minister Durgesh distributed CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) cheques and LoC (Letter of Credit) documents worth Rs 40.01 lakh to 50 beneficiaries. The minister stated that so far, 344 people in the Nidadavole constituency have benefited from the CMRF, with a total of Rs 2.84 crore disbursed. He specified that on Monday, 47 people received CMRF cheques worth Rs 29,01,784, and three people were given LoC documents valued at Rs 11 lakh.

He promised that if anyone approaches him with a problem, he will work to resolve it by speaking directly with officials in their presence. He also assured that he would help people from any political party, without discrimination.

Durgesh further said that if anyone’s pension has been cancelled by mistake, they can reapply to have it reinstated. He said that CC roads and drainage systems would be built in every village.