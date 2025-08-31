Tourism sector is booming in alliance governance: Durgesh

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that nearly Rs 12,000 crore of investment has been made in the tourism sector in the past year and several structures have been either been constructed or renovated across Andhra Pradesh.

Inaugurating the renovated Yatri Nivas (Haritha Hotel) at Appughar here on Saturday, the minister said that hotels and resorts under the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) are being modernised and made available to the public across the state. He informed that tourism hubs and circuits are being established in the state by connecting a number of tourist destinations. Several investors have come forward under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to develop hotels and resorts, he informed.

In the wake of the increasing tourist footfall, the APTDC modernised the Haritha Hotel Yatri Nivas with 41 rooms, a bar and a restaurant, and a meeting hall in a spacious area in the city at a cost of Rs 13.5 crore, the minister said. Further, Durgesh alleged that the previous government paralysed the tourism sector. After the coalition government came to power, it paid special attention to operation and maintenance and modernisation of hotels, he stressed. Since the government does not have funds to build 5-star hotels, the Tourism Minister said that investors have been invited under the PPP mode.

The minister pointed out that the wooden structures are in an obsolete state in several resorts due to lack of maintenance during the previous government. He alleged that the sector was destroyed in the past five years. Currently, the Forest and Tourism Departments are jointly managing the Haritha Tyda Jungle Bells, he informed.

Kandula Durgesh informed that circuits are being set up so that tourists coming to Visakhapatnam can visit Araku Valley, Simhachalam, Arasavilli and other places.

He mentioned that MoUs have already been signed with Oberoi, Mayfair and IRCTC for setting up star hotels.

With the support of the Union government, Lambasingi and Vanajangi tourist spots are being developed to attract tourists. Also, construction work commenced at Lambasingi and steps will be taken to complete it soon, the minister stated. Minister Durgesh inaugurated the tourism CRO counter near RK Beach. Later, he unveiled the brochure of the Vizag Food Festival - 2025 to be held from September 5-7.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat said the government’s vision was to make Visakhapatnam an international tourism hub. “With its unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and food traditions, Visakhapatnam has the potential to attract global travellers. Also, tourism growth will create new employment opportunities for youth and strengthen the local economy,” he stressed.

Further, he added that modern infrastructure such as the Yatri Nivas, along with events like the Vizag Food Festival, would significantly improve the city’s appeal. City Mayor Peela Srinivas Rao, corporators, Tourism Department CE Venkataramana, SE Eswaraiah, Regional Director GVB Jagadish, District Tourism Department Officer Jaya Madhavi, department officials were present.