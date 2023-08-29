Towns of Export Excellence tag sought for 3 towns in AP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) wrote to Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal requesting him to announce Chittoor, Guntur and Chimakurthy as Towns of Export Excellence (TEE).



In a letter to the Union minister, AP Chambers general secretary B Rajasekhar and president-elect Potluri Bhaskar Rao said that the remarkable strides were made by Guntur, Chittoor and Chimakurthy in Andhra Pradesh that have distinguished themselves in the fields of agriculture and industry. These places have demonstrated exceptional performance and contribution in exports deserving recognition as “Towns of Excellence” in their respective sectors.

AP Chambers opined that these towns have not only showcased exceptional prowess in their respective industries but have also contributed significantly to their local economies, generating employment opportunities and fostering growth.

The Chambers proposed that Guntur be officially designated as a “Town of Export Excellence” for its contribution to the chilli and spices industry. Similarly, the Chambers proposed Chittoor as “Town of Export Excellence” as Chittoor is one of the main Mango growing centres in Andhra Pradesh and a major cluster of Mango Pulp industries.

It wanted Chimakurthy declared TEE as the world-famous Galaxy Granite deposits are located in Chimakurthy and it has established itself as a prominent player in the granite industry with its abundance of high-quality granite reserves and advanced processing facilities. It said officially designating Guntur, Chittoor and Chimakurthy as “Towns of Excellence” will not only acknowledge their achievements, but also inspire other regions to strive for excellence in various fields.

The Chambers recalled that after Visakhapatnam and Bhimavaram were declared as Towns of Export Excellence under the foreign trade policy of 2015-20, the two places got global recognition and brand credibility for seafood exports.

The Chambers also marked copies to Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash, minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel, AP minister of commerce and industry Gudivada Amarnath and AP Industries secretary N Yuvraj.