Traces of pyrites found at Udayagiri

Nellore: Geological Survey of India (GSI) identified traces of pyrites at some villages located in Udayagiri area in the district. This iron sulfide material is also called 'fool's gold' where common people confuse it for gold due to its glittering nature. Officials from GSI said in ancient Roman times, this name was applied to several types of stones that would create sparks when struck against steel. Pyrite is usually found associated with other sulfides or oxides in quartz veins, sedimentary rock, and metamorphic rock, as well as in coal beds and as a replacement mineral in fossils.

Pyrite has been used since ancient times to manufacture ferrous sulfate. It remains in commercial use for producing sulfur dioxide, for use in sectors like paper industry and in the manufacture of sulfuric acid.

A senior official from the GSI said that they had been conducting studies in the region for the last three years and there have been no substances of gold or copper, and they are only pyrites. They are sending samples regularly to the officials in Hyderabad for observation purposes.

He added that the excavation is now at the second level and no traces of precious metals were found till now. He denied some media reports that some villages in Udayagiri area are rich in deposits of precious metals.