Trade and business likely set for good phase in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The recently concluded Global investment summit (GIS) at Visakhapatnam has ignited the opportunities of business and trade in Vizianagaram city which is just few kilometers away from Vizag. The statement made by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he is shifting to Vizag and going to reside here and the Vizag will be made capital of the state is considered as good news for various sectors of this region.

Vizianagaram traders and business people like Realtors, hoteliers, transport operators, taxi drivers, builders and others are expecting some growth. The layouts developed near Vizag are expecting good number of inquiries and they are hoping some transaction.

Especially the tourist operators like taxi drivers and hoteliers are also hoping some improvement as the tourists, who come to see Vizag beach and Araku are likely to step in Vizianagaram and Tatipudi reservoir and Bobbili, Vizianagaram forts and other historical spots here.

K Anand Kumar a builder-cum-realtor said the customers may purchase the sites here as price in Vizianagaram are comparatively less. The price of an apartment costs around Rs 50 lakhs in Vizag and the same flat is available for Rs 35-40 lakhs here. So, the customers may prefer to purchase here and ply between Vizag and Vizianagaram as there are plenty of busses and trains available.

On the other side, the resorts and other farmhouse like units also can come up in Vizianagaram as the price of land is cheaper. Kolagatla Pratap vice-president of district hoteliers association said the occupancy of hotels will be improved in Vizianagaram as the tourists, movement of officials and politicos would be abnormally improved here if Vizag is made capital.