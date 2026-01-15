Traditional splendour marks Sankranti celebrations

Rajamahendravaram: Sankranti celebrations were held colourfully and festively at the Municipal Colony Ground here on Wednesday under the leadership of Dr TK Visweswara Reddy, Chairman of Rajamahendravaram Women’s Junior, Degree and PG Colleges, and Director Satya Soundarya. Several political and social leaders attended the programme, including TDP leaders Adireddy Appa Rao and Ganni Krishna, Congress leader Balepalli Muralidhar, former DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, All Party Committee convener Desireddy Balarama Naidu, CPI State leader T Madhu and former chairman of Gautami Jeeva Karunya Sangham Barre Kondababu.

The celebrations began with leaders and students lighting Bhogi bonfires. Traditional attractions such as Gangireddula Melam, Haridasu Keertanas, children’s dances, bullock carts, horse riding and cockfights provided visual delight to the gathering. Youth performances, including Karra Samu and Pottelu displays drew special attention.

Participants appreciated Dr Visweswara Reddy for organising the Sankranti festivities every year at the Municipal Colony Ground in the presence of the public.