Traffic chaos at Kusalapuram on highway

Srikakulam: Chaosprevailed on national highway at Kusalapuram village on the outskirts of Srikakulam on Wednesday as police failed to take necessary measures for Sathivada Polamma festival celebrated by the villagers. As a large number of devotees and relatives of the villagers reached the venue on their vehicles, the National Highway-16, which passes through the village, witnessed a heavy traffic rush. Lack of parking spots, absence of alternative routes in and around the village led to chaotic situation for hours on the highway.

As a result, devotees, relative of the villagers and regular commuters travelling on NH-16 faced severe inconvenience due to scorching sun and heat wave. Old aged persons, women and children were worst affected by to traffic stagnation for more than two hours. Poor planning and lack of preparation in anticipating the rush by the police people caused the problem.