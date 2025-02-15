Traffic diversions due to musical concert today

Vijayawada: In view of the NTR Trust Euphoria Musical Concert being organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Saturday, the police announced traffic diversion to avert inconvenience to the people of the city due to the arrival of the dignitaries including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, other Ministers and guests.

The traffic diversion would be effective from 3 pm to 11 pm, the traffic police stated. All vehicles that travel from the control room towards Benz Circle would be diverted to Eluru Road up to Ramavarappadu Ring to reach Benz Circle. Likewise, the traffic from RTC Y junction would be diverted towards Netaji Bridge and Skew Bridge to reach Benz Circle. The vehicles from Benz Circle would have to take a detour towards Fakirgudem, Skew Bridge and Netaji Bridge to reach the bus station. No vehicle would be allowed from Red Circle to RTA Junction and from Sikhamani Centre to veterinary hospital. The traffic officials said that the RTC buses are also not allowed from RTC Y Junction on Bandar Road. All RTC buses that move on Bandar Road and No 5 route should take Eluru road to reach Benz Circle.