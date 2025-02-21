Traffic police destroy 250 modified bike silencers

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police took a strong action on the youth who are creating nuisance by zooming on bikes creating noise pollution with modified silencers.

The police crushed around 250 modified silencers with road roller on Thursday, sending a strong message to the errant younsters. SP Vakul Jindal warned the youth that if anybody is found with modified silencers, penalty of Rs10,000 will be imposed besides they will seize the vehicle too.

Jindal said that it is a legal offense to install silencers on two-wheelers in Vizianagaram town against the rules and to change the silencer given by the company, and strict legal action will be taken against such motorists. A program has been undertaken to remove the silencers fitted to the two-wheelers against the rules and destroy them with a road roller so that motorists do not use them again.

“Two-wheelers have silencers with certain specifications prescribed by the manufacturer. Motorists should not modify or redesign the to create high decibel sounds. In recent times, youth are changing their silencers and making loud noises thus frightening other motorists, people, pedestrians, children and heart patients. As a part of controlling this trend, the traffic police have conducted a special drive in the town and removed 250 silencers from the bikes. Apart from that, for installing of silencers against the rules, Rs 2.50 lakh fines have been collected from them,” the SP said. All the 250 silencers were crushed with road roller in the presence of media.

M Srinivasa Rao, DSP, D Manikumar deputy transport commissioner, K Suri Naidu, circle inspector and others attended the programme.