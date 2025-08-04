  • Menu
Traffic problems in Vijayawada to be resolved soon: MP

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said on Sunday traffic problems in the city will be solved soon as the Central government has sanctioned projects for Vijayawada city and the suburbs.

MP Sivanath celebrated his birthday in a grand manner at the TDP Bhavan (MP office) along with his supporters, TDP functionaries and others. MLAs and other TDP leaders attended in a large numbers. Interacting with the media at the NTR Bhavan, MP said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had recently laid the foundation stone for a two-lane ROB (Railway Over Bridge) on the Ibrahimpatnam–Chandragudem route on National Highway-30 in NTR district and a six-lane highway between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam.

He also said a review meeting was held with Nitin Gadkari, NHAI officials and Gadkari not only agreed to extend the Hyderabad–Vijayawada six-lane green express highway till Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada, but also directed the officials accordingly. Initially, this highway was approved only up to the Outer Ring Road only. MP Kesineni expressed his gratitude to Nitin Gadkari and CM Chandrababu Naidu for supporting the development of national highways in Vijayawada.

Kesineni Sivanath stated that he would work for the development of Vijayawada Parliament constituency on par with the Amaravati capital, with the cooperation of MLAs and other people’s representatives and the officials.

