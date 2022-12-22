Traffic rules violation: Nearly one crore cases booked till Nov 

Bengaluru: Preventing motorists from violating traffic rules has become a big challenge for the traffic police who are struggling to navigate the maze of traffic in Bengaluru. On an average, 3000 traffic violation cases are being reported every day.

As a result, traffic police have registered more than 96 lakh cases in 11 months of this year. The number of cases is likely to cross one crore by the end of the year. Vehicular traffic was less for two years due to Covid. After the Covid cases has reduced, the violation of rules has also increased as more vehicles started plying and committing violation. Despite the instructions of the police, motorists are violating the rules and paying fines.

Among the 40 various violation cases registered by the police, the cases related to signal jumping, parking in no parking place, driving without a helmet, over speeding, and using mobile phones while driving have topped the list. Apart from wrong number plates, one-way traffic, triple riding and driving under the influence of alcohol have also been registered.

On the other hand, the traffic police have imposed a fine of Rs 174 crore in traffic violation cases this year. By this, Bengaluru has been analyzed as the first city in the world to impose such a large fine. The amount of penalty has increased compared to the last 10 years. A senior official of the traffic department said that a fine of Rs 140 crore was imposed in 2017 and Rs 140 crore in 2021.

In 2019, the amount of fines related to violation of traffic rules has increased. Thus, the penalty is higher than earlier. As a result, there has been an increase in the amount of fines, the officer opined.